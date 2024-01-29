Home

Education

Compete With Yourself, Not Others: PM Modi to Students at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Compete With Yourself, Not Others: PM Modi to Students at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday engaged in an interactive session with students, parents, and teachers across the nation as part of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 event.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday engaged in an interactive session with students, parents, and teachers across the nation as part of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 event. The session was scheduled to be held on January 29, 2024, at 11:00 AM. During the Pariksha Pe Charcha event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised parents against treating their child’s report card as their own visiting card, and suggested that students should compete with themselves and not others.

Trending Now

During his annual “Pariksha Pe Charcha” program, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of healthy competition, stating that challenges and competition can serve as sources of inspiration in life. “You must not compare one child with another as that can be detrimental to their future. Some parents treat their children’s report card as their visiting card, this is not good,” he said, news agency PTI reported.

You may like to read

The Prime Minister clarified that the stress on students can be categorized into three types: pressure from peers, parental expectations, and self-imposed stress. “At times children take pressure on themselves that they are not performing up to the mark. I suggest that you should set small goals during preparation and gradually improve your performance, this way you will be completely ready before the exams,” he further said.

Describing students as the shapers of India’s future, Modi said the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme is like an examination for him too. Speaking at the seventh episode of his outreach programme with students ahead of examinations, he said students have become more innovative than ever. “Our students will shape our future,” Modi said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.