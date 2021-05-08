New Delhi: Not just CBSE and other state board exams, a number of competitive exams across the country also got postponed this season due to rising cases of coronavirus. Even though CBSE class 12 students are demanding cancellation of their exams, the board is yet to come up with any solution to the demand. However, a final decision on the matter will be taken after June 1. After reviewing the COVID situation in the country, the Centre has postponed or cancelled several exams across the nation, including CISCE board exams, IB board exams and state board exams 2021. Those competitive exams which were postponed include ICAI CA Exam 2021, JEE Mains April and May 2021 session and NEET-PG Exams 2021. Check the full list here. Also Read - UGC-NET 2021 Postponed, Revised Date to be Announced 15 Days Before Exam

ICAI CA Exam 2021: According to the schedule, the ICAI CA (The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India) Intermediate and Final Exams 2021 was supposed to be held from May 21, 2021. However, due to surge in COVID cases, this exam got postponed till further notice. Candidates are waiting for the revised date. Also Read - JEE Main Result 2021: 13 Students Score Perfect 100 in March; Here Are The Toppers

JEE Main April-May Exam 2021: The NTA (National Testing Agency) has postponed both the April and May session entrance exam of JEE Main (Joint Entrance Examination). This exam for April session was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28 and 30 while the May session was scheduled to be held on April 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. Also Read - UGC NET 2021: Registration Process Ends Today, Main Exam on May 2 | Here’s How to Apply on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NEET-PG Exam 2021: Because of the COVID surge, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate exam which was scheduled for April 18 got postponed for 4 months till August 30.

UGC NET 2021: Another crucial entrance exam UGC National Eligibility Test that was scheduled to be held from May 2 to 17, has also been postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic situation. The UGC said the revised dates regarding the exams will be announced 15 days before the exam.

UPSC Civil Service 2020 Interview: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has also postponed the interviews of Civil Services candidates of the 2020 examination till further notice due to the COVID surge. The interviews were supposed to be held from April 26, 2021, to June 18, 2021.

ICSI CS June 2021 Exams: On the other hand, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has also postponed the exams for the Executive Programme, Foundation Programme and Professional Programme due to the surge in COCID-19 cases. The exams were scheduled to be held from June 1 to 10.

These competitive exams were postponed at a time when the country is reporting more than 4 lakh COVID cases daily. India on Saturday recorded 4,187 COVID-19 fatalities taking total death toll to 2,38,270, while 4,01,078 new infections pushed the tally of cases to 2,18,92,676. However, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,79,30,960, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent.

