Competitive Exams In Jan 2024: NEET, BITSAT, CUET; Check Registration Dates, Exam Schedule

Registration for various national and state-level undergraduate entrance exams for engineering, medical, and pharmacy programs is commencing in January 2024. Here’s a compilation of significant academic occurrences expected in January 2024.

Educational Events: January for students can be quite the rollercoaster! For some, it marks the start of a new semester or the return from a holiday break. Indeed, January promises to be a bustling month with a myriad of academic events, entrance exams, and result announcements on the horizon. Registration for various national and state-level undergraduate entrance exams for engineering, medical, and pharmacy programs is commencing in January 2024. Here’s a compilation of significant academic occurrences expected in January 2024.

NEET PG 2024

The National Board of Medical Sciences(NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination tentatively on March 3, 2024. Going by the last year’s trends, registration for NEET PG began on January 7, 2023. Following this pattern, it’s anticipated that NEET PG 2024 registration will likely commence in the first week of January 2024. However, the date mentioned here is tentative and no official has confirmed it.

NEET UG 2024

The National Testing Agency will hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) – 2024 — the single largest medical entrance examination for medical aspirants for admissions into MBBS and BDS Courses. According to the academic calendar, the NEET UG 2024 examination will be conducted on May 5. The registration process is likely to begin by the end of January 2024. However, NTA has not announced the exact registration date and time.

CUET PG 2024

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test(CUET 2024) registration and exam dates for postgraduate (PG) programmes. The NTA will close the CUET application by January 24, 2024. Candidates who want to get admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges are required to fill up the CUET PG application form at https:///.

BITSAT

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, recognized as an “Institution of Eminence” by Ministry of Education, Government of India, is India’s leading Institute of Higher Education and a deemed to be university, with an illustrious legacy, modern campuses and eminent alumni in leadership positions across the world. The registration process is likely to begin in January. Admissions to all the Integrated First Degree programmes of BITS Pilani for its Campuses at Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad for the academic year 2024-25 will be made on the basis of a Computer based Online Test conducted by BITS Pilani.

