Completed Your Studies in UK? THIS Visa Allows You to Stay, Look For Job Opportunities For 2 Years

A Graduate visa gives you permission to stay in the United Kingdom(UK) for at least 2 years after successfully completing a course in the UK.

UK Graduate Visa: With renowned universities, diverse courses, and quality education, the United Kingdom remains an important destination for Indian students pursuing higher education. The diverse programme, career opportunities, and distinct backgrounds attract a substantial number of Indian students every year. Earlier in 2021, the United Kingdom revived the Graduate visa that promises enormous opportunities for international students, notably the large number of Indian scholars studying there. The program allows graduates and post-graduates to remain in the country for a specific duration to search for employment if they haven’t secured a job offer. As the UK outlines preset plan for stringent visa rules for students amidst a significant net migration, here’s a comprehensive guide to the UK’s Graduate Immigration Route.

UK Graduate Visa: All You Need to Know

A Graduate visa gives you permission to stay in the United Kingdom(UK) for at least 2 years after successfully completing a course in the UK. In simple terms, reinstated in 2021 after its discontinuation in 2012, the UK Graduate Immigration Route allows international students who finish their Bachelor’s, Master’s, or PhD studies in the UK to remain in the country and to look for employment opportunities.

In comparison to the Skilled Worker route, the Graduate Visa offers the flexibility of changing jobs, engaging in voluntary work, and exploring self-employment opportunities. Additionally, it permits holders to travel abroad and subsequently return to the UK.

UK Graduate Visa: Who Can Apply?

You can apply for a Graduate visa if all of the following are true:

you’re in the UK

your current visa is a Student visa or Tier 4 (General) student visa

you studied a UK bachelor’s degree, postgraduate degree, or other eligible course for a minimum period of time with your Student visa or Tier 4 (General) student visa.

your education provider (such as your university or college) has told the Home Office you’ve successfully completed your course.

UK Graduate Visa: How Long Can You Stay?

A Graduate visa lasts for 2 years. If you have a PhD or other doctoral qualification, it will last for 3 years. Your visa will start from the day your application is approved.

UK Graduate Visa: How much does it cost?

When you apply for a Graduate visa, you will need to:

Pay the £822 application fee

Pay the healthcare surcharge – this is usually £624 for each year you’ll be in the UK

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.