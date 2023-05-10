Home

‘Conduct NEET UG 2023 Twice A Year’: AISU Writes Letter to Education Ministry, NMC

NEET UG 2023: The All India Student’s Union (AISU), a student-led organization has once again raised its demands to the National Medical Commission, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW)

NEET UG 2023: The All India Student’s Union (AISU), a student-led organization has once again raised its demands to the National Medical Commission, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and the Education Ministry, requesting that the NEET exam be conducted twice a year. The representation has been submitted on behalf of several NEET UG applicants and their teachers. If the request is fulfilled, then students will get adequate time and opportunity to prepare for the single largest medical entrance examination. Aspirants are using hashtags such as #NEETUG2NDATTEMPT on social media platforms.

Taking to the Microblogging site Twitter, AISU wrote, “Today we have sent a representation to NMC, Education Ministry, MoHFW on behalf of NEET UG aspirants. Hoping our solicitation for #NEETUG2NDATTEMPT will be taken into consideration. It’ll be a colossal relief for all NEET UG aspirants. #NEETUG.”

Today we have sent a representation to NMC, Education Ministry, MoHFW on behalf of NEET UG aspirants. Hoping our solicitation for #NEETUG2NDATTEMPT will be taken into consideration. It’ll be a colossal relief for all NEET UG aspirants. #NEETUG pic.twitter.com/J425RiJm9c — All India Student’s Union ( AISU ) (@Official_AISU) May 10, 2023

“The current system of conducting NEET UG only once a year has several drawbacks. Firstly, it puts immense pressure on the students to perform well in a single attempt. Secondly, it is unfair to those students who are unable to perform well due to various reasons such as poor health, personal emergencies, or lack of adequate preparation time. Thirdly, it leads to a high level of stress and anxiety among the students, which affects their mental health,” AISU in a letter wrote.

“Conducting NEET Twice a year would be a big relief for aspirants if they don’t get a seat in the frsit attempt. They can use the second one and not have to wait for a whole year. It wouls be very beneficial for borderline students as they would be able to score good marks and fetch a good college,” the letter further read. AISU claims that conducting NEET twice a year will help improve the chance of admission, saves aspirants’ academic year, and will provide an opportunity for preparation.

Key Points to Consider For Conducting NEET UG Twice A Year

Improve Chances of Admission: The ratio of NEET Takers and MBBS Seats is low, which is the cause of the high level of competition. With two opportunities to appear for NEET, candidates will have a better chance to secure a coveted medical college seat.

The ratio of NEET Takers and MBBS Seats is low, which is the cause of the high level of competition. With two opportunities to appear for NEET, candidates will have a better chance to secure a coveted medical college seat. Saves A Year: It often happens that after an unsuccessful attempt in NEET, candidates either take admission to another course that they do not prefer and simultaneously prepare for NEET for the next year or drop a year to prepare better and appear for the exam again. With two attempts, they will be able to save an academic year and take admission to a college and course of their choice.

It often happens that after an unsuccessful attempt in NEET, candidates either take admission to another course that they do not prefer and simultaneously prepare for NEET for the next year or drop a year to prepare better and appear for the exam again. With two attempts, they will be able to save an academic year and take admission to a college and course of their choice. Better Opportunities For Preparation: Getting two chances in NEET will also help students prepare with a better strategy. They will not only get adequate time for preparation bu can strategize in a better way as well.

Meanwhile, the All India JEE-NEET Students Association(AIJNSA), a student-led organization also wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold the NEET UG examination twice a year in order to lessen student stress and anxiety and to give them more opportunities to succeed. The association claims that they have been working on a solution for a while because there are more candidates applying each year than there are seats available. Thus, the fact that NEET UG is only offered once a year puts a lot of pressure on the students. The letter also stated that students find it difficult to prepare for the entrance exam due to the significant time gap between board exams and NEET-UG exams and that taking NEET twice a year can solve this problem.

This year, NTA conducted the NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7, 2023. The NEET UG Answer Key is expected anytime soon. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://neet.nta.nic.in/ ) for the latest updates.

