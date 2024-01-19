Home

‘Consider Mental Health of Students,’ Aspirants Urge NTA To Release UGC NET December 2023 Result Date And Time

UGC NET Result 2023 Download Link For December Session: With no update as to when the National Testing Agency(NTA) will declare the UGC NET Result 2023 for the December session; students have been left in dilemma and disappointment. Scheduled to release on January 17, the NTA could not announce the scorecard due to technical errors. As of now, neither UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar nor any official has announced the UGC NET Result date and time. Candidates can always access https://www.nta.ac.in/ or https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in to access the UGC NET Final Answer Key.

Candidates will be allowed to download the UGC NET Final Answer Key, UGC NET Scorecard, and UGC NET December Cut-Off from the designated websites. Taking to X(formally Twitter), an aspirant wrote, “kindly inform the exact date of declaration of ugc net result.”

@ugc_india kindly inform the exact date of declaration of ugc net result. — Sakshi Pandey (@_sakshipandeyy_) January 18, 2024

A group of students has turned to X and claimed that the scorecards are ready for downloading. Nevertheless, when the India.com education team lead(Sumaila) entered the application number and password, no link for downloading the results was found. We urge our readers to avoid getting caught in the cycle of misinformation.

#ugcnetresult #joke was expected on Jan 10 and further jan 17. Finally the resul released at 1AM 19jan but the link is not open. Students are under immense pressure which must be taken into account seriously.#nta # @NTA_Exams @ugc_india — ajay kumar (@Kumar0Ajay) January 18, 2024

“we have been waiting since past 2 days for the result of UGC NET DECEMBER 2023. We are really serious about it and request you to kindly give us some confirmation about the declaration of the result,” wrote another aspirant.

@NTA_Exams we have been waiting since past 2 days for the result of UGC NET DECEMBER 2023. We are really serious about it and request you to kindly give us some confirmation about the declaration of the result. — anamta ahmed (@anamtaahmed3) January 18, 2024

Sharing a post on X, another aspirant wrote,”Where is the result?Please take it seriously for the UGC NET December 2023. We are waiting for2 days but there is no update for the result. Please consider the mental status of students and give an exact date of result.”

Where is the result?Please take it seriously for the UGC NET December 2023. We are waiting for2 days but there is no update for the result. Please consider the mental status of students and give an exact date of result.@ugc_india @NTA_Exams @dpradhanbjp @mamidala90 @narendramodi — sagar singh rao (@sagarsinghrao1) January 18, 2024

