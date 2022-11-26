Constitution Day 2022: Interesting Facts Students Should Know About Samvidhan Diwas

Constitution Day 2022: Every year, India celebrates Constitution Day, or National Law Day, on November 26 as it commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. The Indian Constitution was ado

Constitution Day 2022: Every year, India celebrates Constitution Day, or National Law Day, on November 26 as it commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. The Indian Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly On November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. The Government of India in 2015 declared November 26 as Constitution Day.

After gaining Independence from British Rule, the Constituent Assembly entrusted a committee with the responsibility of drafting the Constitution of India. Dr Bhimrao Ambedar was made the chairman of the committee. Dr Rajendra Prasad was also the President of the Constituent Assembly.

IMPORTANT FACTS ABOUT CONSTITUTION DAY

The Indian constitution is considered to be the world’s longest for a sovereign nation.

The Indian Constitution consists of a Preamble, 22 parts with 448 articles, 12 schedules, 5 appendices, and 115 amendments.

At about 145,000 words, it is considered to be the second-longest active constitution—after the Constitution of Alabama—in the world.

It took nearly 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days to draft the Constitution of India.

The Constitution of India is completely handwritten.

Prem Behari Narain Raizada was the calligrapher of the Indian Constitution.

Raizada, who belongs to a family of calligraphers, was asked by the first Prime Minister of the Republic of India, PM Jawaharal Nehru, to write the first copy of the document.

As per the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr.BR Ambedkar, the Right To Constitutional Remedies(Article 32), is known as the heart and soul of the Constitution.

The preamble of the Constitution of India, the first page of the Indian Constitution, was inspired by the preamble of the United States of America.

The Indian constitution was written in two languages – Hindi and English.