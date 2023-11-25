Home

Education

Constitution Day 2023: Know About Its History And Importance

Constitution Day 2023: Know About Its History And Importance

Constitution Day 2023: Every year, our beloved country India celebrates Constitution Day, or National Law Day, on November 26 as it marks the adoption of the Constitution of India. The Indian Constitu

Constitution Day 2023: Every year, our beloved country India celebrates Constitution Day, or National Law Day, on November 26 as it marks the adoption of the Constitution of India. The Indian Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. However, it was in 2015 that the Government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day.

Trending Now

Constitution Day is also referred to as Samvidhan Divas. After gaining Independence from British Rule, the Constituent Assembly entrusted a committee with the responsibility of drafting the Constitution of India. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedar was made the chairman of the committee. Dr. Rajendra Prasad was also the President of the Constituent Assembly. In early 1948, Dr. Ambedkar completed the draft of the Indian Constitution and presented it to the Constituent Assembly. On November 26, 1949, this draft was adopted with a few amendments. The Indian Constitution then came into effect on January 26, 1950, observed as Republic Day.

You may like to read

The Constituent Assembly took nearly three years to complete the momentous task of drafting a Constitution for Independent India. The Indian Constitution stands as the world’s largest written constitution, comprising 1,17,360 words in the English version. Constitution Day 2023: Preamble to the Constitution of India

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.