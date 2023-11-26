Home

Constitution Day 2023: 10 Interesting Facts Students Should Know About Samvidhan Diwas

Constitution Day 2023: Every year, India celebrates Constitution Day, or National Law Day, on November 26 as it marks the adoption of the Constitution of India. The Indian Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. However, the Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. It was in 2015 that the Government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day.

Longest Written Constitution: The Indian constitution is considered to be the world’s longest for a sovereign nation. The Indian Constitution consists of a Preamble, 22 parts with 448 articles, 12 schedules, 5 appendices, and 115 amendments. Historic Assembly Session: On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly, led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, finalized the Indian Constitution after nearly three years of deliberations. Influence of Other Nations: The Indian Constitution drew inspiration from various sources globally, including the US Constitution, the British parliamentary system, and the legal frameworks of other nations. Preamble Significance: The Preamble to the Constitution is a reflection of the core constitutional values that embody the Constitution. It declares India to be a Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic committed to Justice, Equality and Liberty for the people. The opening and last sentences of the Preamble: “We, the people…adopt enact and give to ourselves this Constitution” signifies the power that is vested in the hands of the people. The Preamble encapsulates the ideals and aspirations of the Constitution, emphasizing justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity among citizens. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Role: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, often referred to as the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution,’ played a pivotal role in its drafting, ensuring it reflected principles of social justice and equality. Gender Equality: The Indian Constitution upholds gender equality and prohibits discrimination based on gender, providing fundamental rights and freedoms to all citizens. Republic Day Importance: Constitution Day is distinct from Republic Day (January 26). While Republic Day commemorates the day India became a republic in 1950, Constitution Day specifically marks the adoption of the Constitution in 1949. Unity in Diversity: The Constitution recognizes and celebrates India’s diverse culture, languages, and religions, promoting unity while preserving the country’s pluralistic identity. Constitution Handwritten: The Constitution of India is completely handwritten. Prem Behari Narain Raizada was the calligrapher of the Indian Constitution. The Indian constitution was written in two languages – Hindi and English.

