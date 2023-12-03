Home

Controversy Surrounds NMC Logo As IMA Kerala Objects To Depiction of Hindu Deity

The National Medical Commission (NMC) came under attack from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kerala unit over its logo depicting a Hindu deity, even as the central agency stated that Lord Dhanvan

The National Medical Commission (NMC) came under attack from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kerala unit over its logo depicting a Hindu deity, even as the central agency stated that Lord Dhanvantari had been its emblem for the past year.

