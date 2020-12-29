Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced that all schools in Mumbai will remain closed till January 15th. Maharashtra’s coronavirus caseload rose to 19,25,066 on Tuesday as it recorded 3,018 new cases, a health official said. With 69 patients dying, the death toll in the state reached 49,373, he said. Also Read - Coronavirus Strain: One More UK Returnee Tests Positive in Tamil Nadu, Govt Issues New Guidelines

On the other hand, 5,572 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered persons to 18,20,021. There are now 54,537 active cases. Mumbai city reported 537 new cases during the day, which pushed its case count to 2,92,008, while the death toll in the state capital rose to 11,094 with six new fatalities.

With 56,982 new samples tested, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Maharashtra went up to 1,26,00,754. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,25,066, new cases: 3,018, death toll: 49,373, discharged: 18,20,021, active cases: 54,537, people tested so far: 1,26,00,754.

Schools and colleges for Classes 9 to 12 will reopen in the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from January 4, 2021, an official said earlier. The civic body had earlier postponed the reopening of schools and colleges in its limits and stated that they will continue to remain shut till January 3.

In an order issued on Thursday the civic body stated that schools and colleges for classes 9 to 12 will reopen from January 4. “It is mandatory for all schools and colleges to follow the COVID-19 protocols and adhere to safety measures such as thermal screening, oximeter checking of students and staff,” the order stated.

The schools and colleges will also have to ensure that the seating arrangements are made in keeping with the physical distancing norms, it was stated.

RT-PCR tests for teachers and non-teaching staff have been made mandatory for schools and colleges. Schools and colleges for Classes 9 to 12 have already reopened in the rural parts of Pune district from November 23 in keeping with the state government’s directives.