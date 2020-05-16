East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: East Coast Railway (ECR) has invited online applications for recruitment of paramedical staff in COVID-19 care centres , medical departments in Khurda Road (KUR) railway division. Also Read - UPSC Announces Results of Various Written Exams, Total 136 Vacancies to be Filled

Notably, through this recruitment drive, a total of 663 vacancies will be filled across the following positions: Also Read - CBSE Announces Retest For Students Who Failed Class 9, 11 Exams This Year

Nursing Superintendent: 255 Also Read - CBSE to Announce Results of Board Exams 2020 Soon? What About Pending Examinations?

Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants: 255

Pharmacist: 51

General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO): 102

Interested and eligible candidates can send in their applications by May 22. For this, they will have to visit East Coast Railway’s website-eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in-download the application form. After completing the form, they can mail it to srdmohkur@gmail.com along with self-attested copies of their certificates.

In terms of age, while those applying for Nursing Superintendents should be between 20-38 years of age, those applying for Pharmacist, should be aged between 20-35. Candidates for Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants, meanwhile, should be between 18-33 years old and those for CMO should not be more than 53 years old.

Click here for the official notification for the first three positions and here for that of GDMO and for downloading its application form.