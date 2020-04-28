New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has directed all schools in Uttar Pradesh not to hike the fees. Issuing an order, Rajesh Kumar, Special Secretary said that as COVID-19 has been announced as a disaster, and to combat the spread of the pandemic, a nationwide lockdown has been announced, due to which the income of many parents across the state also has been affected. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Decides to Donate Plasma to Help Others Fight COVID-19, Doctors Likely to Check Her Today

"It is ordered to all the schools of all boards in the state that there will be no hike in school fees for the 2020-21 session or any other kind of hike in admission charges," he stated.

Furthermore, Kumar added that the schools need to follow the fee structure of 2019-20 session and if any school has collected hiked fees from the parents, then they need to adjust the amount in next month fee.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced that no school, private or government, will be allowed to increase fees during the lockdown period.

“We have got several complaints about schools hiking fees and also levying charges like transport fee, which is not even being utilised during the lockdown. No private school will be allowed to hike fees without seeking permission from the government. Schools also cannot charge beyond the tuition fee,” Sisodia had stated.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal will hold a meeting with all the states education ministers today to discuss the situation academics amid the coronavirus lockdown.