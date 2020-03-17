New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly coronavirus that has claimed three lives so far in the country, Kendriya vidyalayas in the national capital have decided to announce their annual examination results through email and WhatsApp this year. Also Read - Coronavirus: Primary Schools, Malls Closed in Tamil Nadu Till March 31

Issuing a statement, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) officials said any discussion or queries about students' performance can be pursued with teachers on phone.

"Parents will be given results this year through email and WhatsApp. Any discussion or queries about their ward's performance can be pursued with teachers telephonically or after the schools reopen," a senior Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) official was quoted as saying by PTI.

After the outbreak of coronavirus in the national capital, Kendriya Vidyalayas in the city have been closed till March 31.