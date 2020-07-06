New Delhi: The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Monday announced that it has postponed all the interviews and service verification processes which were scheduled to take place at its office in Ernakulam district between July 7 and 10. Also Read - Kerala Lockdown News: State Imposes Triple Lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram From Monday For One Week, Secretariat Won’t Function

The postponement, the KPSC said, was due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state, as indeed in the rest of the country.

Earlier, the KPSC had postponed, due to the pandemic, 26 examinations for 62 posts in government departments, which were scheduled to take place in March, April and May.

Notably, Kerala, which reported the country’s first few cases of coronavirus in January and February, has received global praise for flattening the curve. The state has thus far recorded a total of more than 5,000 positive cases of COVID-19.

However, taking no chances, the Kerala government on Sunday announced that coronavirus restrictions will be in effect across the state till July 2021. Also, on Sunday, with number of cases rising in the state, the government declared a ‘triple lockdown’ in capital Thiruvanathapuram for a week starting today.

The ‘triple lockdown’ is a measure which is considered stricter than the curfew allowing only movement of police personnel.