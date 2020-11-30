School Reopening News: Keeping the rising cases of coronavirus in mind, a number of state have decided to keep their schools shut till December 31. Part of the fresh coronavirus lockdown guidelines, these states will, however, take a review on reopening of schools from January next year. Also Read - Coronavirus: Odisha Extends Lockdown Till Dec 31, Academic Institutes to Remain Shut

Starting from Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and Odisha, these states have taken preventive measures after a number of students in Haryana and Adnhra Pradesh were infected with covid-19 with the first week of the reopening of schools.

Jammu and Kashmir: Issuing fresh COVID-related guidelines, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on said all educational institutions would remain closed till December 31 while no fresh permission or passes are required for activities which were already permitted in the union territory.

The order further stated that schools, colleges, higher educational institutions (including anganwadi centres) will continue to remain closed till 31st December, except training institutions run by the central and state government.

The UT administration said that 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff would be permitted to be called to schools for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work, in areas outside containment zones.

Haryana: Issuing fresh order, the Haryana government deferred the reopening of schools in the state for 10 more days and said the state government has decided to keep the schools shut till November 30. However, with the latest announcement, it has been cleared that the normal classes would not resume before December 10.

The move from the state government comes after more than 150 students and teachers in different districts of the state contracted the deadly virus. As per reports, more than 150 students from Rewari, Jind, and Jhajjar districts of Haryana had tested positive for COVID-19, following which the administration closed the schools till further orders.

Mizoram: The Mizoram government last week issued fresh guidelines and said all schools in the state will remain closed till the year end to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Issuing order, Education Minister Lalchandama Ralte said classes for all students in all schools from kindergarten to Class 12 will be suspended as the Covid-19 infection is likely to be aggravated during winter. However, the state education department decided to continue with online classes till December 18 for the current year and from January 5 to 14 next year.

Rajasthan: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government has decided that the schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will remain close till December 31. Also, cinema halls, theatres, entertainment parks, social or religious, or any large congregation is not permitted. Rajasthan reported 18 coronavirus deaths and 2,518 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 2,292 and 2,65,386, a health bulletin stated.

The Rajasthan government has decided to impose lockdown in containment zones till December 31 and increase night curfew from 11 to 13 districts of the state.

Assam: The Assam government, on the other hand, also decided to reopen elementary schools — Nursery to Class 6 — from January 1. This means, schools will remain cloded till December 31 in the state. The state government has also decided on limited reopening of the hostels of colleges and universities for final year students and for residential students of Class 10 and 12 from December 15.

Assam had reopened educational institutions from Class 8 onwards on November 2 after more than seven months.