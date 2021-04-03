Mumbai: As coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surge endlessly, the Maharashtra government on Saturday decided that all state board students from Class 1 to Class 8 across districts will be promoted to the next class without any exam. “In view of COVID-19 situation, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1 to Class 8 will be promoted to the next class without any exam. A decision regarding students of class 9 and 11 will soon be taken,” said Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra School Education Minister. Also Read - Mumbai's BEST Employees Get Salaries in Coins, Face Trouble Exchanging With Banks

