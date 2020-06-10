New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the West Bengal government on Wednesday decided to shut the schools across the state till July. Also Read - ‘Wrongly Reported’: Mamata Banerjee Says She Never Called Shramik Trains 'Corona Express'

Addressing a press conference, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that schools in the state are likely to remain shut till July.

She said that the state government had announced that the schools will remain shut till June but it will have to be extended to July now.

She also urged the private schools across the state not to increase fee this year as people do not have money on hand in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown. She said in this situation of crisis, all have to continue functioning.

As per updates on June 9, the state had reported 8,985 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 950 were identified as active cases while 3,620 patients have recovered from the virus. However, the fatality rate in the state is 415.

After Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that schools and colleges across the country could open after August 15, authorities of such institutes in West Bengal said they will look for the recommendation of the state government in this regard.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee earlier said that schools and colleges of West Bengal will resume classroom teaching after June 30. The institutes are closed since March 16 because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.