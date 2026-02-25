Home

‘Corruption in Judiciary’: What’s the ruckus over new chapter of NCERT’s Social Science Book? Senior advocate says…

NCERT's Class 8 Social Science book has a chapter about 'Corruption in the Judiciary'. This has left the country's top courts infuriated. Scroll down to read what's happening.

‘Corruption in Judiciary’: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of a newly introduced chapter in the Class 8 Social Science textbook. The book, which has been published by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT), has a new chapter named ‘Corruption in the Judiciary’, which the top court stated was a matter of “grave concern”.

At this, a bench of three judges was formed and was headed by the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant. The other two judges on the board were Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi. The judges acted when senior advocates named Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi called for serious consideration.

What’s the NCERT chapter about?

The new NCERT book for Class 8 lists corruption, the backlog of cases, and the deficiency of judges among some of the challenges that the judicial system of the country faces. The book comprises data, highlighting as many as 81,000 pending cases in the Supreme Court. In addition, around 62.40 lakh cases in the High Court and almost 4.70 lakh in the district and subordinate courts are pending.

Senior advocates’ objection

NCERT’s Class 8 book : Includes a section on : Corruption in the judiciary ! What about the massive corruption of : Politicians, including ministers

Public servants

The senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the court that it’s disturbing how the young students of Class 8 are being taught about ‘corruption in the judiciary’. Alongside, Abhishek Singhvi added that the chapter didn’t discuss corruption on the front of the executive, legislative, and other institutions.

Strong response of CJI

Chief Justice Surya Kant said, “I will not allow anyone on earth to taint the integrity of the institution and defame the institution. At any cost, I will not permit it. Law will take its course.” He mentioned that the bar and judge were perturbed and that the judges of the High Court had expressed great concerns. In addition, Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the integrity of the constitution and the basic structure doctrine were missing from the textbook’s approach.

He added, “I can assure you all that I am fully aware of this.” He also mentioned that he had been receiving numerous calls and messages on the matter.

NDTV reported that high-level government sources have mentioned to them that the “corruption at various levels of the judiciary” will be removed from the NCERT Class 8 textbooks.

