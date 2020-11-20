New Delhi: The Banaras Hindu University, BHU will reopen from November 23, 2020, onwards in a phased manner in terms of the UGC guidelines. The university has formed core committees for the implementation and monitoring of guidelines or SOPs issued by the state. Also Read - Delhi Govt Does Not Wish To Shut Any Market, Says Arvind Kejriwal After Meeting Market Associations

According to the varsity, the University will allow final year students of Ph.D. programs of science streams to visit their respective departments or labs for research work in the first phase

Keeping in view the situation, reopening of the other departments of the varsity would be decided in due course of time.

According to the official statement released by the BHU, each faculty will constitute a core committee for developing an SOP to be followed during the reopening of the University and for its effective implementation and monitoring. The SOPs shall be based on the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Home Affairs, and state government’s guidelines on safety measures for prevention of the spread of COVID19.