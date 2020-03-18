New Delhi: Following the instruction from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday night said that it will reschedule all the ongoing examinations for Classes 10 and 12 after March 31. Also Read - ‘Make Sitting Arrangement With Adequate Distance Between Students,’ CBSE Issues Fresh Guidelines to Exam Centres

"All ongoing examinations of CBSE for Classes 10 and 12, scheduled between March 19 and 31, shall be rescheduled after March 31," Anurag Tripathy, CBSE Secretary, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The development comes after the MHRD, keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, directed the CBSE and all educational institutions across India to postpone exams till March 31.

“While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents,” HRD secretary Amit Khare said in official communication.

He also stated that all the ongoing examinations, including CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) board exams, be postponed till March 31 and rescheduled thereafter.

The MHRD also said that the JEE mains examination should be rescheduled and new date will be announced on March 31 after re-assessment of the situation since the examination may require travel by examinees to different towns and the dates may clash with rescheduled CBSE, other board exams.

Earlier in the day, the CBSE had issued fresh guidelines to board examination centres to ensure sitting arrangement with adequate distance between students to contain the coronavirus spread.

“It shall be the responsibility of examination centres to ensure that candidates for board exams are seated at a distance of one metre from one another. For wherever the size of the room doesn’t permit that, the examinees can be split into other rooms,” the CBSE said in its guidelines.

Saying that the centre superintendent should ensure that the sitting arrangements are done properly, the CBSE said that invigilators should cover their faces with masks, handkerchiefs during the examination. The CBSE also said that masks will be provided to candidates who cough or sneeze during the examination.