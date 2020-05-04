IGNOU June 2020 Term End Exams: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday announced that it was postponing the June 2020 term-end exams in view of the ongoing lockdown announced to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - IGNOU OPENMAT 2020: Online Registration Process Begins, Apply @ ignou.ac.in

The exams were originally scheduled to begin from June 1. Also Read - IGNOU December TEE Result 2019: Scores Out on Official Website at ignou.ac.in, Here's How to Check

Indira Gandhi National Open University has postponed the June, 2020 Term End Examinations,which were originally scheduled from 1st June 2020, in the wake of the lockdown due to COVID-19. The new revised set of dates for exams will be decided later: Prof. Nageshwar Rao, VC IGNOU pic.twitter.com/PHxwms9aLB Also Read - IGNOU Hall Ticket 2019: Indira Gandhi National Open University Releases Admit Card at ignou.ac.in — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

In a press release, quoting vice-chancellor Professor Nageshwar Rao, the university also said that the revised set of dates for the exams will be decided later, taking cognisance of the situation, adding that the students will be informed at least 15 days in advance.

Further, the press release stated that last dates for submission of assignments, exam forms, and re-admission had already been extended by the university up to May 31.

Also, Professor Rao will on Tuesday hold a Facebook Live session at 10 AM on the university’s official Facebook page.

Today’s development comes on a day the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced that in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was deferring the Civil Services (Prelims), which was scheduled to take place on May 31.

Notably, the novel coronavirus has led to closure of educational institutes across the country, as well as postponement of all kind of exams.