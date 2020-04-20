New Delhi: In a bid to make up for lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is mulling to rationalise the syllabus for classes IX to XII for the forthcoming academic year. Reports claimed that the board will take a final call after assessing the situation. Also Read - Lockdown: CBSE to Assess Loss of Time For Students, Rationalise Syllabus For Classes 9-12

Earlier last week, the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) had announced an alternative academic calendar for students enrolled in classes I to V to be followed as they study at home following the lockdown. The council is reportedly in the process of developing similar plans for higher classes as well.

Speaking to PTI, a senior board official said that NCERT has come out with revised activities calender for classes I to VIII , the CBSE is assessing the situation and loss time to rationalise syllabus for classes 9-12 and inform in due course of time.

The board had earlier announced that it would conduct pending board examination only for 29 subjects, which are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions. Besides, it had also said it will not conduct pending class 10 and 12 examinations in foreign countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is difficult to decide as of now about when exams will be held but students will be given at least 10 days of prior notice before the exams are conducted,” the CBSE official said.

The annual academic schedule has been thrown out of gear due to the COVID-19 outbreak. All schools were closed and exams postponed at least a week before the lockdown on March 25 was announced. National Testing Agency (NTA) had extended/revised the dates of submission of online application forms for various examinations including NCHM JEE 2020, ICAR AIEEE 2020, AIAPGET 2020 and others.