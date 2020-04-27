New Delhi: Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Monday announced that he will be hosting a meeting with all the states education ministers tomorrow to discuss the situation academics amid the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal Appointed as Secretary in Department of Education

Pokhriyal made the announcement during a webinar on Twitter with school teachers, students and parents across the country. During the interaction, many parents commented responding to his post asking questions regarding exams, results and the new session academics.

Teachers, parents and general Twitter users put forth demands seeking cancellation of pending CBSE, ICSE and other state board examinations. They also pointed out connectivity issues while conducting online classes.

School teachers also brought to his attention in the comments their woes regarding salaries as the Centre asked schools to exempt any fee apart from tuition from students.

Teachers have been worried that id school fee is waived, then there would be no way for the institution to pay the staff’s salary.

Notably, like most other sectors, the education sector has also been horribly affected due to the lockdown imposed in view of the global pandemic of COVID-19.

During the meeting tomorrow, Pokhriyal is also expected to discuss the situation regarding competitive exams like CISCE, engineering, medical entrances like JEE Main, NEET, and the likes.