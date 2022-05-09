New Delhi: Universities and higher educational institutions can give another extension of up to six months beyond 30 June for MPhil or PhD thesis submission on case-to-case basis after reviewing a student’s work, an official of the University Grants Commission (UGC) said on Monday. The extension has been granted in view of the study time lost due to COVID-19.Also Read - UGC Extends Application Deadline For CUET 2022 Till May 22, Correction Window to Open on May 25

The first extension was granted in June, 2020 and extended further every six months due to prevailing the COVID-19 situation.

"The UGC has approved that an extension of up to six months beyond June 30 may be given to M.Phil and Ph.D students for thesis submission by their respective higher educational institutions on case-to-case basis based on the review of the students' work by the Research Advisory Committee and on recommendation of the supervisor and head of department," the UGC official said.