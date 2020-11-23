The Universities and colleges in Uttar Pradesh reopened on Monday with 50 percent attendance of the students. The universities and colleges in the state have been closed since March in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The higher educational institutions have been asked to resume classes in a phased manner to avoid crowding on campuses. The authorities have also asked the students to maintain all COVID-19 protocols. Also Read - COVID-19: With 44 Thousand New Infections, India's Total Cases Surge to 91.39 Lakh

All students have to wear masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing to prevent spread of the virus. According to the guidelines, the universities and colleges have to make provision for thermal scanning and hand wash for students and staff.

In the classroom, the students will be required to sit at a 6 feet distance and they will not be allowed to share books, notes and laptops. Clear instructions have also been given that at the entry points, educational institutions must avoid overcrowding of students.

Universities will be allowed to reopen hostels where all health protocols can be followed, according to reports.