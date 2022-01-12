Jammu: At least 18 people including students, faculty, and staff members of IIT Jammu tested positive for COVID-19, the administration said on Wednesday. Following this, the IIT Jammu announced that the varsity will conduct online classes and the faculty members will work from home.Also Read - China Forcing to Cancel Some Flights, Say US Airlines

"18 people including staff, faculty, and students of IIT, Jammu test positive for COVID-19. IIT to conduct online classes, faculty to work from home," IIT Jammu administration said, news agency ANI reported.

This comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed restrictions on the movement of people in famous Patnitop tourist destination in Udhampur district in the wake of a spike in COVID cases. An order in this regard was issued by the district disaster management authority (DDMA) and the district magistrate Udhampur.

All persons who intend to visit Patnitop except day picnickers shall have to produce prior hotel booking for which he or she shall necessarily tie up with the hotel authority to obtain any proof of booking, which shall be checked at Chenani checkpoint before proceeding towards Patnitop, the order read.

“Any person without valid proof of hotel reservation shall not be allowed to proceed towards Patnitop after 05:00 PM,” it added. No day picnicker shall be allowed to stay in Patnitop or its peripheral areas after 4. pm, read the order.

On Tuesday, a total of 1,148 people were confirmed COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, registering a 63 percent jump in daily cases.The union territory also reported two more deaths, raising the toll to 4,542.

The total number of infections has risen to 3,46,506, the officials said. Of the fresh cases on Tuesday, 640 were recorded from the Jammu division and 508 from the Kashmir division, they said. Jammu district recorded the highest of 301 cases, followed by 256 cases in Srinagar district, the officials said.