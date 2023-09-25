CPCB Application Window Open For 74 Consultant Positions

Home

CPCB Recruitment Drive 2023: Apply For 74 Consultant Posts At cpcb.nic.in

In order to be eligible as the Consultant under the National Clean Air Programme, candidates should not be more than 65 years old as on September 1, 2023.

Recruitment For Consultant posts.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has opened the application window for the recruitment of Consultants under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). The latest recruitment drive by CPCB is contractual-based. The application for the post can be filled out on the official website at cpcb.nic.in. The registrations will be accepted till October 10 up to 11.59 PM. The 74 positions offered by CPCB have been divided into three categories including 19 vacancies for Consultant A, 52 jobs for Consultant B, and 3 opportunities for Consultant C.

What Are The Eligibility Criteria For CPCB Consultant posts?

Now, shifting our focus to the eligible criteria for consultants, the age limit has been fixed at a maximum of 65 years as of September 1, 2023.

For those applying for the Consultant A post, applicants must hold a master’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology/ Science or a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology, along with 3 to 5 years experience in the field of Environmental Pollution management.

The Consultant B applications are required to have a master’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology /Science or a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology, along with 5 to 10 years experience in the field of Environmental Pollution management.

As for Consultant C, candidates should hold a Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology / Science or they can also have a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering/ Technology or a Ph.D. in the field of Environmental Science/Engineering/ Technology. They must also have 10 to 15 years of experience in the field of Environmental Pollution management.

How To Apply For CPCB Consultant Posts?

Those who wish to apply for the post of Consultant at the Central Pollution Control Board can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

First, go to the official website of CPCB at cpcb.nic.in.

Step 2

Next, visit the ‘Jobs’ tab and click on the Direct recruitment link.

Step 3

After that, open the link in the PDF.

Step 4

Next, register yourself on the website.

Step 5

Fill out the application form for your desired post.

Step 6

Next, pay the application fee and hit the ‘submit’ button.

Step 7

Lastly, do not forget to download the form and take a printout.

Candidates can also directly apply for the Consultant post here.

To gain any further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CPB https://cpcb.nic.in/index.php.

