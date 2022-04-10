CPCL Recruitment 2022: The Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) has sought online applications for the posts of various Non-Executive Personnel. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CPCL at cpcl.co.in. The online registration process will end on April 14, 2022. According to the released notification, a total of 72 vacant posts will be filled in the Department.Also Read - JSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 701 Posts at jssc.nic.in From This Date| Read Details Here

CPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Production): 17 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Production) Trainee: 16 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Mechanical): 4 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Mechanical) Trainee: 5 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant – IV (Electrical): 4 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant – IV (Electrical) Trainee: 4 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Instrumentation): 3 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Instrumentation) Trainee: 2 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (P&U– Mechanical) Trainee: 2 posts

Junior Engineering Assistant – IV (P&UElectrical) Trainee: 1 post

Junior Technical Assistant -IV (Fire & Safety): 8 posts

Junior Technical Assistant -IV (Fire & Safety)Trainee: 6 posts

CPCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Production)/ Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Production) Trainee posts: 3 years Diploma in Chemical / Petroleum / Petrochemical Engineering / Tech. or B.Sc. with Chemistry as a major subject from a recognized Institute / University with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / EWS candidates & 55% in case of SC / PwBD candidates against reserved positions. Also Read - AIR India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For Handyman, Other Posts at aiasl.in; Apply Online Before April 27

For Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Mechanical)/ Junior Engineering Assistant -IV (Mechanical) Trainee posts: 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC / EWS candidates & 55% in case of SC / PwBD candidates against reserved positions. Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 8 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts at sbi.co.in| Here's Direct Link

CPCL Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

General, EWS and OBC candidates are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs.1000 as application fee (non-refundable) though Online mode (SBI e-pay) using either Debit/Credit Card or through Net-Banking only.

SC /ST / PwBD / ExSM / y?Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

CPCL Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website cpcl.co.in till April 14, 2022.