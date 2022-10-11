CPGET 2022 Counselling Registration: The CPGET 2022 Counselling Registration Date has been extended by the Omania University, Hyderabad till October 15. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can register themselves at the official website cpget.ouadmissions.com.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website at cpget.ouadmissions.com for updates.

Here are some of the key details:

Candidates can check the web option from October 19 to 21.

Candidates can edit web option by October 22.

The first provisional allotment of candidates will be released on October 26.

Candidates have to report at respective college by October 26.

CPGET 2022 counselling: How to register

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can register themselves: