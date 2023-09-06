CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 Underway; Details Here

Home

CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 1: Register At cpget.ouadmissions.com Till September 15

Candidates will be able to exercise the web options for CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 between September 20 and September 22 this year.

Osmania University Hyderabad has started the process of inviting online applications from the candidates for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2023 counseling Phase 1. Candidates who are interested in applying may register for the admission process on the official website of CPGE at cpget.ouadmissions.com. The registration process which started on September 5, will conclude on September 15 this year. The registration of CPGET 2023 candidates for online verification of certificates will take place between September 5 and September 15.

The verification details will be made available to the candidates for corrections through email from September 19. After that, the aspirants will be able to exercise the web option from September 20 to September 22. The window for editing the web options by the candidates will open from September 23. The first phase of the provisional allotment of candidates is likely to commence on September 26. Following this, the candidates are advised to report to the respective colleges on or before September 29. Finally, the second phase of registrations is expected to begin on October 1.

Application Fee For CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 1

Candidates belonging to the OC and BC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 250. On the other hand, candidates from the SC, ST, and PH categories will be shelling out Rs 200 as the registration fee.

Candidates can check out the CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 1 official notice here.

How To Apply For The CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 1?

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the CPGET 2023 counseling phase 1 by following the steps given below:

Step 1

First, go to the official website of Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests at cpget.ouadmissions.com

Step 2

Once you reach the homepage, click the tab saying ‘Click here to apply for Certificate Verification’

Step 3

Next, log in using your CPGET registration details

Step 4

Upload the scanned copies of the required documents as mentioned in the form

Step 5

After that, pay the application fee and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 6

Lastly, don’t forget to download the application form and take a printout for future use

Aspirants can also register directly using the link.

In order to gain any further details, candidates can go to the official website of Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests at – https://cpget.ouadmissions.com.

