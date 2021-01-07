Osmania University has declared CPGET Result 2020 today, January 7, 2021. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the university i.e. tscpget.com. For the convenience of the students, we have given the direct link below. The varsity has also released the rank card along with the result on the official site. The examination was scheduled for December 8, 2020, and was postponed due to Bharat Bandh and was conducted on December 14, 2020. Also Read - TS CPGET Answer Key 2020 Released by Osmania University At tscpget.com, Check How To Download

Step 2: Click on CPGET Result 2020 link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the hall ticket number and registration number along with date of birth.

Step 4: Your rank card would be displayed on the screen.

Check the rank card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CLICK HERE FOR CPGET Result 2020

CPGET 2020 qualifying candidates will be qualified to get admission into various postgraduate courses offered by affiliated universities across Telangana. Osmania University had conducted the postgraduate entrance test this year in an online mode.

Osmania University holds the CPGET exam as a screening test for admissions to various courses in the varsity like M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, P.G. Diploma Courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes like M.A., M.Sc., MBA. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of Osmania University.