CPGSC Exam 2019: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CPGSC) has published the official notification for the state service exam 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the exam on psc.cg.gov.in, which is the official website of the CPGSC, from 12 PM on December 6 to 11:59 PM on January 4.

The preliminary exam for various posts, total 199, under the CPGSC will be held on February 9, 2020. The main examination, meanwhile, will be held on 17, 18, 19 and 20 June 2020. Those who qualify the preliminary exam will then be called up for the main exam which would comprise two stages: a written exam and an interview. The preliminary exam, meanwhile, will comprise a screening test to select candidates for the main exam.

In order to apply for the exam, candidates need to be between 21-30 years of age. For the main exam, candidates 15 times that of the total number of candidates giving exam for a particular test, will be shortlisted for the main exam. However, it should be noted that marks scored in the preliminary exam will be counted while preparing the final merit list.

The preliminary exam will be conducted at 16 centres across the state. The main exam, meanwhile, will be held at just five centres.

The official notification for the exam can be accessed by clicking on this link.