CPNET Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) has declared the result of Combined Paramedical and Nursing Entrance Test 2019 on the official website of CPNET. Candidates who attempted the exam can check their result on cpnet.in.

Follow the steps below to check your CPNET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CPNET – cpnet.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Click here to download CPNET Result 2019’.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new pade. Now enter all the login credentials including your User ID and Password.

Step 4: Click on the submit button. Your CPNET 2019 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: After checking the results, download and take a print out of it for further reference.

Notably, the merit list of CPNET Exam 2019 is likely to be out on September 9, 2019, stated a report.