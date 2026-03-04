Home

Cracked UPSC exam in her 7th attempt, also suffered hearing disability, mother of two became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...

The amazing story of Nisa Unnirajan showcases that dreams can come true if you have passion and dedication.

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts. The Civil Services Examination is one of the most competitive exams in India. The exam is held in three stages: prelims, mains, and interview. Several candidates appear for the examination; however, only a few students are able to clear the exam in first attempt.

The amazing story of Nisa Unnirajan showcases that dreams can come true if you have passion and dedication. Even at her 40s, Nisa, a proud mom of two girls, was working towards her career goals. Despite her inability to hear clearly, her perseverance helped her earn an impressive 1000th place on the 2024 UPSC CSE exam. She cracked the UPSC exam on her 7th attempt and became an IAS Officer, reinforcing that age or physical limitations are not barriers to achieving your dreams.

At age 35, despite having two very young children, a full-time job, hearing problems, etc., Nisa decided to pursue an incredibly competitive career through UPSC preparation, which most individuals abandon pursuing past age 30. As a native of Kerala, Nisa was raised by parents who constantly inspired her to achieve great things.

Despite juggling household duties, working as well as facing difficulties with hearing, she never lost hope. Ad the mother of two daughters, Nandana (daughter aged 11) and Thanvi (daughter aged 7), she balanced raising them, managing the home, and studying for UPSC late into the night. Her daily routine was nothing short of remarkable. Her husband, Arun, a software engineer, along with his retired parents, provided unwavering support.

