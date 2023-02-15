Home

CRPF ASI, Head Constable Admit Card 2023: Registered candidates can download the CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official websites at crpf.gov.in and crpfindia.com.

CRPF Admit Card 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will release the admit card for the online exam for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector ASI (Steno) and Head Constable (Ministerial) today, Februaury 15, 2023. Registered candidates can download the CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at crpf.gov.in and crpfindia.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1458 vacant posts will be filled.

The computer-based test will be held between February 22 to February 28, 2023. The test will consist of one paper with 100 objective-type questions. The examination will consist of Computer Based Test, Skill Test, PST, Documents Verification, and Detailed Medical Examination. The duration of the exam is 90 minutes. One can check the important dates, vacancies, official website, and other details here.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Starting Date of application form: January 04, 2023.

Last date to submit the application form: January 31, 2023(11:55 PM)

Admit card: February 15, 2023

Computer Based Test is expected to be conducted: between 22-28 Feb 2023

CRPF Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancies

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts

Head Constable (Ministerial): 1315 posts

CRPF Salary

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 29200-92300

Head Constable (Ministerial): 25500-81100

How to Download CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2023?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to download the hall ticket.

Visit the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Click on the Recruitment link available on the home page.

Look for the CRPF ASI & HC Admit Card 2023 link.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of CRPF ( crpf.gov.in ) for the latest updates.

