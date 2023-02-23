Home

CRPF Admit Card 2023: Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) Post Admit Card Today, Here’s How To Download

CRPF Admit Card 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will issue admit cards for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruitment examination today, February 23. Once released, candidates can download and check the CRPF ASI Admi Card 2023 by following the below mentioned steps. Earlier, the concerned authorities released the CRPF admit card for HCM (Head Constable Ministerial) posts.

How to download CRPF AC admit card 2022:

First, go to the CRPF website, crpf.gov.in. The link to download CRPF Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) admit card will be displayed on the home page. Open the link. Now, login with your user ID and password. View and download your CRPF exam admit card.

CRPF Admit Card 2023 Important Dates

CRPF Admit Card 2023 for AC: February 23, 2023

CRPF Admit Card 2023 for ASI: March 17, 2023

The computer based written test (Paper-I) and written test (Paper-2) for Assistant Commandant (Civil Engineer) recruitment will be held on February 28, as per latest information available on the website.

