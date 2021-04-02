CRPF Nagpur Recruitment 2021: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Medical Officers & GDMOs in CRPF hospital on a Contractual Basis. The candidates who are interested can appear for a walk-in-interview on 14 April 2021. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important dates below: Also Read - Two CRPF Personnel Killed In Militant Attack In Jammu And Kashmir’s Lawaypora
Specialist Medical Officer- 5 Posts
GDMO – 10 Posts
CRPF Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in the concerned speciality; One and Half years experience after obtaining PG Degree.
CRPF Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- below 70 years
CRPF Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Salary – Rs. 85,000/- for Specialists MOs and Rs. 75,000/- for GDMOs
CRPF Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The candidates must note that the selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the Interview.