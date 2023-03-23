Home

CRPF Paramedical Admit Card 2023 Released on crpf.gov.in, Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

CRPF Paramedical Admit Card 2023 has been released for the recruitment of 250 non-technical Constable posts - Masalchi/ Cook/ Safai Karamchari/ Washerman/ Water Carrier /Table Boy on its official website.

CRPF Paramedical Admit Card 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force on Thursday released CRPF Paramedical Admit Card 2023 on the official website crpf.gov.in. The admit card has been released for the candidates who registered for the Paramedical Staff recruitment. The candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth to access the CRPF Paramedical admit card 2023 online.

The CRPF Paramedical recruitment examination is a computer-based test, and there will be 100 Multiple Choice Type questions. The overall marks for the exam will be 100, and the duration of the exam will be two hours.

As per the earlier schedule, CRPF Paramedic Staff exam will be held on March 27 (4.00 to 6.00 PM) and March 28 (8.30 to 10.30 AM) in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Candidates who are appearing for the exam need to carry their admit card along with one ID proof to the exam centre.

How to download CRPF Paramedical Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) or the exam conducting body.

Click on Download Admit Card link on the homepage.

Enter your required details such as registration number, date of birth, and other personal information.

Verify the details entered and submit the information.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the admit card.

Take a printout of the admit card.

