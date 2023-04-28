Home

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Apply for 212 Posts at crpf.gov.in; Check Salary, Eligibility Here

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Group “B” and “C” non ministerial, non gazetted, combatised Signal staff in CRPF [Sub Inspector (Radio Operator/Crypto/Technical/Civil) and ASI (Technical/Draughtsman)-2023). Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at rect.crpf.gov.in. The registration process will begin on May 1, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is May 21. A total of 212 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The recruitment process will consist of a written examination (Computer Based Test), Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Documents verification, and Medical Test. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Date of Submission of online applications 01/05/2023

Last date for receipt of online applications & Online Fee Payment: 21/05/2023

Release of Admit Card for Computer Based Test (Tentative): 13/06/2023 to till date of exam.

Schedule of Computer-Based Test (Tentative) 24/06/2023 to 25/06/2023

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector (RO): 19 posts

Sub-Inspector (Crypto): 07 posts

Sub-Inspector (Technical): 05 posts

Sub-Inspector (Civil) (Male): 20 posts

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Technical): 146 posts

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Draughtsman): 15 posts

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria

Sub-Inspector (RO): Bachelor degree or equivalent from a recognized University with Mathematics, Physics, or Computer Science as subjects.

Bachelor degree or equivalent from a recognized University with Mathematics, Physics, or Computer Science as subjects. Sub-Inspector (Crypto): Bachelor degree or equivalent from a recognized University with Mathematics and Physics as subjects.

Bachelor degree or equivalent from a recognized University with Mathematics and Physics as subjects. Sub-Inspector (Technical): B.E./B.Tech or Equivalent in Electronics or Telecommunication or Computer Science as main subject Or Qualified Associate Member of the Institution of Engineersor Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers. To know more, check the detailed notification shared below.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Check Salary

POST GROUP OF POST PAY LEVELS PAY MATRIX Sub-Inspector(RO) B 6 35400-112400 Sub-Inspector (Crypto) B 6 35400-112400 Sub-Inspector

(Technical) B 6 35400-112400 Sub-Inspector (Civil)

(Male) B 6 35400-112400 Assistant Sub-Inspector

(Technical) C 5 29200-92300 Assistant Sub-Inspector

(Draughtsman) C 5 29200-92300

How to Apply Online?

Applications must be submitted in ONLINE mode at the official website of the CRPF. Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID & mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process.

Application sequence number, password & all other important communication/alerts will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID (please ensure that e-mail sent to this mail box is not redirected to your junk/spam folder).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.