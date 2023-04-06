CRPF Recruitment 2023: Central Govt To Recruit 1.30 Lakh Constables In CRPF; Deets Here

Home

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Central Govt To Recruit 1.30 Constables In CRPF; Deets Here

CRPF Recruitment 2023: The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a notification regarding recruitment drive for 1.30 lakh constables in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). A total of 1,29,929 positions will be filled by the CRPF, out of which 1,25,262 are reserved for male candidates, and 4667 are reserved for female candidates. Candidates preparing for recruitment in the CRPF are advised to apply for this job on the official website, crpf.gov.in.

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification regarding recruitment for around 1.30 lakh posts of constables in CRPF pic.twitter.com/XgyaOzj9GL — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

How to apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website- crpf.gov.in

Enter the Main website.

Now scroll down and click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab

Click on the CRPF Constable recruitment link

Register online by providing the required details

Now login using the user ID and password you have created

Fill up the CRPF Constable recruitment form

Upload the required documents and images properly

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Direct link to apply for CRPF Constable recruitment 2023

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum 18 years and Maximum 23 years as on 1st August 2023.

Candidates should not have been born earlier than 02/08/1996 and later than 01/08/2002.

Age relaxation as per CRPF rules.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Qualifications

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed matriculation or equivalent from a board or university recognized by the central government or state government or equivalent army qualification in case of Ex-Army personnel.

Last month, the home ministry announced that former Agniveers will now get a 10% reservation in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) job vacancies. It has also announced relaxation in the upper age limit depending on whether they are part of the first batch or subsequent batches of Agniveers.

The upper age limit shall be relaxable up to five years for candidates of the first batch of former Agniveers and up to three years for candidates of other batches, the ministry said.

The Central government unveiled the ambitious Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youths aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 in the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. Those recruited under the scheme are known as Agniveers. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25% of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.