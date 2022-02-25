ICSI CS Results 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Professional and CS Executive exam results on Friday (February 25). The formal e-Result-cum-Marks statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examinations will be uploaded on the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu. The candidates will need to log into the website to download the marksheet.Also Read - ICSI Recruitment 2022: Registration For 4 Posts Begins at icsi.edu| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

The result of CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Executive Programme

(Old and New Syllabus) Examinations, December, 2021 Session would be declared today as per the following schedule:

Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) – 11 am

Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) – 2 pm

Meanwhile, the ICSI said the next examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme “will be held fromJune 1, 2022 to June 10, 2022 for which online examination enrollment form together with requisite examination fee shall be submitted from February 26”.

