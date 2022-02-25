ICSI CS Results 2021: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the CS Professional and CS Executive exam results on Friday (February 25). The formal e-Result-cum-Marks statement of Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) examinations will be uploaded on the official website of ICSI at www.icsi.edu. The candidates will need to log into the website to download the marksheet.Also Read - ICSI Recruitment 2022: Registration For 4 Posts Begins at icsi.edu| Check Eligibility, Last Date Here
The result of CS Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) and Executive Programme
(Old and New Syllabus) Examinations, December, 2021 Session would be declared today as per the following schedule: Also Read - ICSI CS Mock Test 2021 For Foundation Course Begins Tomorrow: Check Exam Guidelines, Admit Card Details
Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) – 11 am Also Read - ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Declared: Candidates Can Check Score on icsi.edu | Here’s How to Download Marksheet
Executive Programme (Old and New Syllabus) – 2 pm
Meanwhile, the ICSI said the next examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme “will be held fromJune 1, 2022 to June 10, 2022 for which online examination enrollment form together with requisite examination fee shall be submitted from February 26”.
ICSI CS Results 2021: Key Points
- The result alongwith individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be
available on the Institute’s website – www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result.
- No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued.
- The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus)
Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after
declaration of the result.
- In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at : exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.