CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result at csab.nic.in: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has declared the special round one allotment result today, October 30, 2022. Eligible Candidates can download the CSAB round 1 special round allotment result by visiting the official website at csab.nic.in. In order to access the special round allotment result 2022, a registered candidate needs to enter their JEE main application number, password, and security pin.

How to Check CSAB 2022 Special Round 1 Allotment Result?

Visit the official website at csab.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here to View Seat Allocation Result of CSAB Special Round I.

Enter the login credentials such as JEE main application number, password, and security pin.

The CSAB 2022 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The freeze, slide, and float process will begin from October 30 to November 1. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB).