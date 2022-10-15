CSAB 2022 Counselling Dates: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has released the counselling dates for CSAB 2022 special round. The CSAB will begin the registration process for special round counselling from October 26, 2022. Eligible candidates can register for CSAB 2022 special round by visiting the official website at csab.nic.in. CSAB – 2022 Special Rounds will be conducted only for NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs (except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA Rounds as per the schedule given below:Also Read - Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 40 Management Trainees Posts at nainitalbank.co.in. Check Salary Here

CSAB 2022 Counselling Registration: Check Important Dates Here

Registration, Payment of Special Round Enrollment Fee (IAF-I + SRPF) and Choice Filling, Physical Verification of PwD Candidates STARTS: October 26

Registration and Payment of Special Round Enrollment Fee (IAF-I + SRPF) ENDS: October 28, 2022

Choice Filling and Physical Verification of PwD Candidates ENDS: October 29, 2022

Display of CSAB Special Round-I Seat Allotment Result: 30 Oct 2022 (Sun)

Exercising Willingness in CSAB Special Round-I: 30 Oct 2022 to 01 November, 2022

Last day to respond to the queries of Document Verifying Officer (CSAB Special Round-I): November 02, 2022

Display of CSAB Special Round-II Seat Allotment Result: November 03, 2022

Online Reporting: November 03, 2022

Last day to respond to the queries of Document Verifying Officer (CSAB Special Round-II): November 06, 2022

Candidates can apply online CSAB 2022 special round using their JEE Main 2022 application number and password. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website.