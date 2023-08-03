Home

Registration begins for CSAB 2023 Special Counselling Round 1, Check csab.nic.in

The selected candidates after CSAB 2023 special round 1 can complete the admission process by reporting to their designated colleges between August 8 and 11.

The Central Seat Allocation Board has started the registration process for the CSAB 2023 special round from today, 3 August. Students who fulfill the eligibility criteria can submit their application on the official website – csab.nic.in. Candidates will further have to pay the enrollment fee on the same website. The last date to register and pay the fee is August 7. Once the registration process is completed, the result for round one of the seat allotment will be released on August 8. The candidates who wish to complete the admission process should report to their designated colleges between August 8 and 11. They will also have to carry the required paperwork for the admission process.

Candidates can also give up their allotted seats and choose to wait for CSAB special round II. On top of this, students also have the option of exiting their seats. After the final round of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is concluded, a special round of counseling is being organised to fill the vacant seats in the Indian Institutes of information technologies (IIITs), National Institutes of Technologies (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering, Science, and Technology, and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs).

Students from the Union Territories such as Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands can apply for the supernumerary seats after participating in the CSAB Supernumerary round of counseling.

How to apply for the CSAB 2023 registration?

STEP 1

First of all, visit the CSAB’s official website – csab.nic.in.

STEP 2

Next, go to the candidate activity section and click on the registration link.

STEP 3

Once you reach the application form, fill it out with relevant information.

STEP 4

Fill in the choices by clicking on the choice-filling link.

STEP 5

Lastly, pay the application fee to finish the CSAB special round 2023 registration.

The CSAB special round enrolment fee has been kept at Rs 44,000 for general, general-EWS, and OBC candidates, whereas SC, ST, and PwD applicants are required to shed out Rs 20,000. The CSAB special round counseling will take place in two rounds.

