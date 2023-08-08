Home

CSAB 2023 Special Round 1 Result To Be Out Today; What’s Next?

CSAB special round 1 is used to fill the vacant seats in various prestigious institutions NITs, IITs, and the Government-funded Technical Institutes (GIFTs).

CSAB 2023 Special Round 1 Result. (Representative Image)

The Central Seat Allocation Board will announce the results of CSAB special round 1 today on August 8. The examination is used to fill the vacant seats in various prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and Government-funded Technical Institutes (GIFTs). The selected candidates can either ‘surrender’ or ‘withdraw’ their admission up till August 12. On the other hand, the students who failed to secure a seat in the special round can leave the CSAB counseling process.

In order to complete the admission process, the selected candidates must finish the online reporting process, pay the admission fees, upload all the required documents, and address queries between 8 to 12 August. Any query raised by an institute should be addressed before 5 PM on August 12. Additionally, the students must also report to their assigned college between 14 to 21 August. The results for the third special round of CSAB are expected to be announced on August 13.

Options available to students during CSAB special counseling

The selected students have five options during CSAB special counseling 2023. They can ‘freeze,’ ‘slide,’ ‘float,’ ‘surrender,’ or ‘withdraw’ their candidature. If a student opts to ‘freeze’ their candidature it means they are content with the program and institution allotted to them. If they go for the ‘Slide’ option, the students can later switch to a better program according to the available vacancies in their allotted institute. The candidates who select the ‘surrender’ option, are eligible for CSAB special round 2. On the other hand, those who go for ‘withdraw’, end up relinquishing the allotted seat, disqualifying them from round 2 of the counseling.

The CSAB special rounds help the candidates to make an informed decision to get admission to the best available institute.

Steps to check CSAB Special Round 1 Results on the Internet

Step 1

First of all, visit the official website of CSAB.

Step 2

Go to the CSAB special round section.

Step 3

Click on the “Results” or “Round 1 Results” link.

Step 4

Click on the link to access the result page.

Step 5

Enter your credentials including your registration number and password.

Step 6

Submit the details and check out the CSAB Special Round 1 results online.

