CSAB Counselling 2021: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has released the seat allotment result for the special round 1 conducted for admission to NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs on Thursday. Registered candidates can check their CSAB seat allotment result by visiting the official website — csab.nic.in.

Through the CSAB round, vacant seats at NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) after completion of all JoSAA rounds will be filled. The number of vacancies stands at 7,611. Aspirants were asked to register for the special round between November 28 and 30.

After the CSAB seat allotment result, candidates will have to freeze, slide or float the options, report online and pay fee from December 2 to 4. The CSAB seat allotment round 2 results will be declared on December 7.

CSAB 2021 special round schedule

How to check CSAB counselling round 1 seat allotment result 2021:

Visit official link csab.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter JEE(Main) Application Number, Password to login

The CSAB seat allotment result will appear on screen

Exercise options by following instructions.

