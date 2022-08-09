CSB-Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2022: Central Silk Board under Under Ministry of Textiles has invited applications from candidates to apply for Scientist B(Level-10) posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of the Board at csb.gov.in. The last date to apply for the positions mentioned above is till August 19, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 66 vacant posts in the organisation.Also Read - JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 24 Physical Education Lecturer Posts From August 10| Read Details Here

Applicants should appear for the ICAR-AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D)-2022 examination(in all sections/parts) as per the core and the specialized subject indicated below in order to become eligible for the post of Scientist B(Pre-Cocoon Sectors) under Central Silk Board. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: August 19, 2022

Vacancy Details

Crop Sciences-I: 06 posts Crop Sciences-II:31 posts Crop Sciences-III:08 posts Veterinary and Animal Science I:13 posts Natural Resources Management-II:02 posts Agricultural Engineering and Technology: 03 posts Agricultural Economics and Agri Business Management:02 posts Agricultural Statistics: 01 post

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Master's degree in Science or Master degree in Agricultural Sciences from a recognized University. Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

CSB Under Ministry of Textiles Recruitment 2022: Check Salary Here

Pay Scale: Level-10 (as per 7th CPC)(Rs. 56,100 -1,77,500)

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of csb.gov.in. Candidates can visit the CSB website for more information.