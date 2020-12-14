CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar will close the online registration process for the recruitment of constable on Monday, December 14, 2020. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the position are asked to apply now on the official website of the board ie.csbc.bih.nic.in. The online application process for CSBC Bihar constable recruitment began on November 13, 2020. Also Read - Lalu Prasad Yadav's Kidneys May Deteriorate Any Time, Says RIMS Doctor

18-25 years for unreserved category candidates.

The upper age limit for OBC and EBC male is 27 years and for female candidates under these categories, the limit is 28 years.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved, OBC, EBC and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 450, while the SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 120 as registration fee.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8415 vacancies, out of which, 3489 vacancies are for general category, 1470 for EBC, 1307 for SC, 980 for OBC, 842 for EWS, 245 for BC (Female), and 82 for ST category.

According to the schedule, the CSBC Bihar will conduct the constable recruitment exam on March 14 and 21, 2021.