CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2020: The Central Selection Board of Constable, Bihar (CSBC) has announced the written examination schedule and e-admit card date. Students must note that the e-admit cards for the CSBC Bihar Constable examination will be released on February 25, 2021. The exams for CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2020 will be held on March 14 and 21, 2021 to fill 8415 vacancies for Constable posts. Also Read - Bihar Man Commits Massive Rs 94 Lakh Fraud by Hacking Vodafone Idea Email Address

Check steps to download CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2020 admit card: Also Read - Bihar Crime News: Man, Woman Found Dead Inside Hotel Room in Muzaffarpur

Step 1: Go on the official website, i.e., csbc.bih.nic.in. Also Read - Fake Phone Numbers, False Entries: How Protocols Were Ignored in Bihar to Meet Daily Targets For Covid Testing

Step 2: Now, click on the link which says ‘CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment 2021 e-admit card’

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter all the details asked

Step 5: Submit. Your CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Take a download for a future reference.

Check examination schedule for CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2020:

Date Shift Exam Duration Reporting Time March 14 1st Shift 10 am-12 pm 9 am March 14 2nd Shift 2 pm-4 pm 1 pm March 21 1st Shift 10 am- 12 pm 9 pm March 21 2nd Shift 2 pm- 4 pm 1 pm

Check full notification of CSBC Bihar Constable recruitment 2020